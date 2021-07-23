Pakistan: 15 dead, 26 injured in rain-related incidents

Most of the casualties happened due to roof collapse and flash floods incidents.

At least 15 people died and 26 others injured in separate rain-related incidents during the recent spell of heavy rain in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to disaster management authorities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday that children and women were among those who lost their lives in the heavy rain-triggered flash floods and other related incidents in various areas of KP over the past seven days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authority said that most of the casualties happened due to roof collapse and flash floods incidents in Kohat and Lower Dir districtse, adding that dozens of houses and buildings were also partially or fully damaged due to heavy downpour.

The civil administration along with rescue teams and police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

Authorities also cleared several roads for traffic after they got blocked due to land sliding.

The PDMA has also directed the local authorities to accelerate the pace of relief work and stay vigilant as there are predictions of more rain in the coming days.