Pakistan: 11 dead after van plunges into canal in Punjab
The victims comprise seven children, three women and a man, who belong to the same family.
At least 11 people were killed after a passenger van plunged into a canal in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to media reports.
The accident took place on Friday evening in Khanqah Dogran area of Sheikhupura district, reports Xinhua news agency.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and took out bodies from the capsized vehicle in the Mianwali Canal.
The family was going to Khanqah Dogran from Gujranwala district.
A witness told the media that the driver failed to control the overspeeding vehicle at the bank of the canal, causing the accident.
