Pakistan: 1 killed, 7 injured in Rawalpindi blast
It was only the second bomb blast in Rawalpindi since 2015, the same year the army intensified a crackdown on militants.
At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in a rare bomb attack in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, police said.
Rawalpindi, the country's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad.
"One person was killed and seven others wounded. It was a timed device and was planted near a bus terminal," Rawalpindi police spokesman Sajjad ul Hassan told AFP.
500 gram of explosive material Used in Rawalpindi blast, say officials— (@TapashNayak14) December 4, 2020
No group immediately claimed responsibility. The police spokesman said investigators were probing all angles, including the possibility of terrorism.
In June, a similar explosion at a popular market killed one person and injured more than a dozen others.
Pakistan has seen a dramatic improvement in security in recent years.
