Pakistan: 1 killed, 7 injured in Rawalpindi blast

AFP/Islamabad, Pakistan
Filed on December 4, 2020
Pakistani investigators examine the site of bomb explosion in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

(AP)

At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in a rare bomb attack in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, police said.

Rawalpindi, the country's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad.

"One person was killed and seven others wounded. It was a timed device and was planted near a bus terminal," Rawalpindi police spokesman Sajjad ul Hassan told AFP.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The police spokesman said investigators were probing all angles, including the possibility of terrorism.

It was only the second bomb blast in Rawalpindi since 2015, the same year the army intensified a crackdown on militants.

In June, a similar explosion at a popular market killed one person and injured more than a dozen others.

Pakistan has seen a dramatic improvement in security in recent years.




