Over 18,000 people evacuated since Sunday from Kabul airport: NATO official
'Crowds continued to throng outside the airport - desperate to flee'
More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a NATO official told Reuters on Friday.
However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday.
