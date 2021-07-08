One American among six held over Haitian president's killing

All six suspects in police custody.

A US citizen has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a minister in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation's government said Thursday.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, said the American was of Haitian origin, although he did not confirm press reports identifying the man as James Solages.

"Among the assailants, six are in the hands of the police," said National Police Director Leon Charles.