One American among six held over Haitian president's killing
All six suspects in police custody.
A US citizen has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a minister in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation's government said Thursday.
Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, said the American was of Haitian origin, although he did not confirm press reports identifying the man as James Solages.
"Among the assailants, six are in the hands of the police," said National Police Director Leon Charles.
-
Rest of Asia
One American among six held over Haitian leader's ...
All six suspects in police custody. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to spend $3.1b for new healthcare facilities
India increased the numbers of oxygen-supported beds to more than 400,... READ MORE
-
Europe
Paris to impose 30 kph speed limit on most streets
Move aimed at reducing accidents and noise pollution in French... READ MORE
-
World
Qatar to resume issuing family and tourist entry...
New travel and quarantine policies announced for citizens and... READ MORE
-
Listicles
Eid Al Adha 2021: Best staycation deals in the UAE
Still don’t know how to spend your upcoming long Eid break?... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to spend $3.1b for new healthcare facilities
India increased the numbers of oxygen-supported beds to more than 400,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
One American among six held over Haitian leader's ...
All six suspects in police custody. READ MORE
-
Cricket
New-look England thrash Pakistan in ODI opener
Ben Stokes led an entirely fresh England XI, including five debutants,... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021
7 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light