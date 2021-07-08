Rest of Asia
One American among six held over Haitian president's killing

AFP/Port-Au-Prince
Filed on July 8, 2021
Leon Charles, head of the Police Ntionale of Haiti (centre), looks on as the crowd surrounds the Petionville Police station in Port au Prince. Photo: AFP

All six suspects in police custody.


A US citizen has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a minister in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation's government said Thursday.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, said the American was of Haitian origin, although he did not confirm press reports identifying the man as James Solages.

"Among the assailants, six are in the hands of the police," said National Police Director Leon Charles.




