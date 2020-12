Oman offers 10-day visa-free entry to 103 nationalities

Filed on December 9, 2020 | Last updated on December 9, 2020 at 10.49 pm

Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket.

Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.

Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.

“Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the sultanate for a period of 10 days,” it said.

Oman last week said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gulf state resumed international flights on October 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.

Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in coming few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on oil revenues.