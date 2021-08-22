OIC warns against Afghanistan becoming 'terror haven'
The organisation to dispatch envoys to Afghanistan to stress the importance of "peace, stability, and national reconciliation"
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Sunday Afghanistan should never again be allowed to shelter “terrorist organisations”, and called for inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis following the Taliban’s takeover.
The Jeddah-based organisation said it would dispatch envoys to Afghanistan to stress the importance of “peace, stability, and national reconciliation”.
Other multi-national organisations have indicated they will convene to consider how to tackle the situation in Afghanistan, including the G7, a week after Taliban militants re-took power.
Taliban first ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, during which time they sheltered Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, whose movement claimed responsibility for the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US that took 3,000 lives.
The Western allies have faced harsh criticism over their handling of the crisis, symbolised in chaotic scenes as thousands of Afghans and foreigners tried to flee Kabul after the group seized the capital.
In a statement, the OIC “called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and not allow terrorist organisations to have a foothold there”.
It also raised the alarm over the humanitarian situation in the country, with surging numbers of displaced people and refugees.
The organisation “called on the Member States, the Islamic financial institutions, and partners to act swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that need it the most and urgently.”
