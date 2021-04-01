OCI card holders don't need to carry old passport when travelling to India

Deadline for re-issuance of OCI cards extended to December 31.

There’s some good news for overseas Indian. In a bid to avoid inconvenience for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders, the guidelines have been revised and relaxed.

According to a government notification shared by the Consulate General of India Dubai on its Twitter account, OCI card holders are no longer required to carry their old passport when travelling to India.

The advisory further stated, “requirement of carrying old and new passports along with the OCI card has been done away. Henceforth, the OCI card holders travelling on the strength of their existing OCI card bearing old passport number are not required to carry their old passport. However, carrying a new passport is mandatory.”

Also, the deadline for all eligible foreigners to get their OCI cards re-issued has been extended to December 31, 2021.

The OCI card is issued to people of Indian origin globally which gives them almost all the privileges of an Indian national except for the right to vote, government service and buying agricultural land. The OCI card gives them a visa free travel to India.