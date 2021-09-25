Noted Indian author, activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75
Bhasin was a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries
Eminent women’s rights activist, author and poet Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday.
Bhasin (75) was suffering from cancer and pulmonary edema and was admitted to a hospital on Friday.
Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to condole Bhasin’s demise. “Fiesty Kamla Bhasin has fought her last battle, singing and celebrating a life well-lived. Her absence will be felt acutely, her gutsy presence, laughter and song, her wonderful strength are her legacy. We treasure her now as we did before,” Azmi tweeted.
A stalwart in the field of women’s rights activism, Bhasin and had started her work in 1970, focusing on gender, education, human development and the media. Known for being a part of the ‘One Billion Rising’ campaign among other important movements, Bhasin was a prominent voice in the field women’s rights movement in India and in other South Asian countries.
After resigning from her job at the United Nations in 2002, she founded Sangat, an NGO. Sangat works with underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities.
Bhasin has written several books on feminism, understanding patriarchy and gender, which was translated into more than 30 languages.
The news of her demise was shared on Twitter by human rights activist Kavita Srivastava. “Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today, September 25. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,”
As her news broke on social media, several people paid tributes to the activist.
Historian S Irfan Habib tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of a dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing her health yesterday but never realised that she will leave us the next day, U will be terribly missed.”
-
World
Modi raises issue of H-1B visas with Biden:...
A fact sheet issued by the White House later said that the United... READ MORE
-
Americas
Elon Musk breaks up with partner Grimes after 3...
The couple remain on good terms, and Grimes still lives at his house... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Quad countries pledge to donate 1.2...
US, India, Japan and Australia said 79 million Covid-19 vaccine doses ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Noted Indian author, activist Kamla Bhasin passes ...
Bhasin was a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Projects worth Dh15 billion to...
A total of 15 mobility projects were constructed for the mega event READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Quad countries pledge to donate 1.2...
US, India, Japan and Australia said 79 million Covid-19 vaccine doses ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi invites US President Biden to...
Modi also praises US Vice President Kamala Harris as a source of... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 10 common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline