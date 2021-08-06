North Korea: Thousands evacuated as heavy rain destroys houses
Hundreds of acres of farmlands and several bridges were decimated in South Hamgyong Province.
Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported.
Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.
The broadcast didn’t mention any casualties. It said the North’s eastern coastal areas will continue to receive heavy rains in the next few days.
Summer rains in North Korea often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure in the impoverished country. The inclement weather comes amid growing concerns about North Korea’s food security, though outside monitoring groups haven’t detected any signs of mass starvation or social unrest.
Leader Kim Jong Un said in June that his country’s food situation was becoming “tense.” He earlier admitted his country had faced the “worse-ever” crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S.-led sanctions and last year’s massive typhoon and flooding.
