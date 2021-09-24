North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature
South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a formal end to the Korean War in an address to the UN General Assembly
South Korea’s call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the “US hostile policy” toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.
South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a formal end to the Korean War in an address to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the United States, or with the United States and China, make such a declaration.
The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.
“Nothing will change as long as the political circumstances around the DPRK remains unchanged and the US hostile policy is not shifted, although the termination of the war is declared hundreds of times,” Ri said on KCNA, using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“The US withdrawal of its double-standards and hostile policy is the top priority in stabilising the situation of the Korean peninsula and ensuring peace on it.”
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the UN assembly and said the United States wants “sustained diplomacy” to resolve the crisis surrounding North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
North Korea has rejected US overtures to engage in dialogue and the head of the UN atomic watchdog said this week that Pyongyang’s nuclear programme is going “full steam ahead”.
North Korea and South Korea test-fired ballistic missiles last week, the latest volley in an arms race in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons amid fruitless efforts to start talks to defuse tensions.
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea says call to declare end of Korean...
South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US sets the stage for booster shots for ...
Advisers to the CDC said boosters should be offered to people 65 and... READ MORE
-
World
One dead, 12 wounded in US supermarket shooting
Police say the shooter at a Tennessee grocery store has been found... READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Harris thanks Modi for resuming vaccine ...
In a meeting with Harris, Modi highlights that India and America are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: African countries lambast vaccine...
Some call member states to relax intellectual property rights to... READ MORE
-
World
US: No indication Iran wants to return to nuclear ...
US official says the 'window of opportunity for Iran won't be open... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz draw
23 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline