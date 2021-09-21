No rush to recognise Taliban government in Afghanistan: Qureshi
While calling for engagement with the Taliban, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeared to share the US stance that it was premature to establish formal ties.
Pakistan’s foreign minister said Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers should understand that if they want recognition and assistance in rebuilding the war-battered country “they have to be more sensitive and more receptive to international opinion and norms”.
While calling for engagement with the Taliban, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeared to share the US stance that it was premature to establish formal ties.
Qureshi, who is in New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said on Tuesday that countries are watching to see how things evolve in Afghanistan before considering recognition.
He said: “I don’t think anyone is in a rush to recognise at this stage.”
The minister said his country’s objective is peace and stability in Afghanistan and to achieve that “we would suggest to Afghans that they should have an inclusive government”. He said their initial statements indicated they aren’t averse to the idea, so “let’s see”.
Qureshi expressed hope the Taliban would live up to their promise “that girls and women would be allowed to go to school, college and university”.
But he said he saw “positives” from the Taliban including a declaration of amnesty and a willingness to include ethnic groups other than the group’s dominant Pashtuns.
“These are trends that must be encouraged,” he said.
Activists and witnesses say on-the-ground reality is different than the Taliban’s promises, with women and girls already being excluded from employment and education even without formal announcements by the group.
Call to unfreeze Afghan assets
Qureshi strongly urged the United States and other countries that have frozen money from the former Afghan government to release it because “that’s Afghan money that should be spent on Afghan people.”
Foreign Minister Qureshi has said Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers should understand that if they want recognition and assistance in rebuilding the war-battered country, they have to be more sensitive and more receptive to international opinion and norms. He called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen after the Taliban takeover but said it did not expect recognition soon of the new government.
Ahead of talks on Afghanistan at the UN General Assembly, Qureshi said the most urgent priority was averting an even deeper economic collapse of the neighbouring nation that could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe.
“On one hand, you’re raising fresh funds to avert a crisis and on the other hand money that is theirs — belongs to them — they cannot use,” Qureshi told reporters.
“I think freezing the assets is not helping the situation. I would strongly urge the powers that be that they should revisit that policy and think of an unfreeze,” he said.
“It will be a confidence-building measure as well and that could also incentivise positive behaviour.”
The United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets and international lenders have stayed clear of Afghanistan, wary of providing money that could be used by the Taliban.
According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly session via a video link and will outline Pakistan’s perspective on key global and regional issues.
PM Imran’s policy address to the UN General Assembly and the foreign minister’s visit to New York reflect the development of diplomatic relations between Pakistan, its international partners and international organisations, the FO said.
-
Rest of Asia
No rush to recognise Taliban government in...
While calling for engagement with the Taliban, Shah Mahmood Qureshi... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden renews offer to 'return to full' nuclear...
US "working" with China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany to... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden says US does not seek ‘new Cold...
The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
What ails the Indian hair industry
In August, the Enforcement Directorate authorities conducted raids in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy is set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Flu or Covid-19? Watch out for these symptoms
Vaccinations are important to stay protected against both. READ MORE
-
Cricket
We've been cornered for no fault of ours: Ramiz...
Raja said the onus is now on Pakistan to become a strong cricket... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies