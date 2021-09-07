Nipah virus: Kerala sets up testing lab in Kozhikode govt hospital
Minister says 251 contacts of the deceased boy have been identified
Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday said that a testing lab is ready at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and henceforth the RT-PCR and other samples testing will be done in Kozhikode.
George, who is camping in Kozhikode for the past two days since the first case of the Nipah virus was reported in the district, held a meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate.
While speaking to ANI, George said: “As many as eight samples have been sent to the NIV, Pune and the result is expected by midnight or tomorrow morning. The experts from NIV are leading the team at Kozhikode lab,” adding that 251 contacts of the deceased boy have been identified.
Of the 251 contacts, 129 are health workers and 54 are in the high-risk category. Of the total contacts identified, 11 are symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 are health workers. These health workers are from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.
Meanwhile, Covid vaccination drive has been halted in the Kozhikode taluk.
-
Rest of Asia
Nipah virus: Kerala sets up testing lab in...
Minister says 251 contacts of the deceased boy have been identified READ MORE
-
World
Actor Michael K Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,...
Police say his death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Chile authorises Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6...
Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban claim complete control of Panjshir...
There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, leader of the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be...
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to experience caution READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India flight fails to take-off as ants found...
The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on AI-111 flight from Delhi READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate