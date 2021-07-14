Rest of Asia
Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus explosion

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a mechanical failure caused a gas leak which led to the explosion.


A blast on a bus killed 13 people in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a ravine, local government and police sources said.

Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, where the blast occurred.

China’s embassy in Pakistan confirmed that nine of its nationals died. Terming the explosion a bomb attack but not giving more details, the Chinese foreign ministry offered condolences and urged both a thorough investigation and protection of its personnel and projects.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a mechanical failure caused a gas leak which led to the explosion.

However, the province’s top police official earlier said foul play was suspected. “Looks like sabotage,” he said.




