New Zealand launches new ministry for ethnic communities
Government wants to ensure that New Zealand is a place where everyone feels safe.
New Zealand on Thursday launched a new Ministry for Ethnic Communities in a move to strengthen ethnic affairs following the March 15 attack in Christchurch in 2019, a top Minister said here.
"This is the first time in its history that New Zealand has had a Ministry and Chief Executive solely focused on improving outcomes for our ethnic communities, which make up nearly 20 percent of our population," Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan said while addressing the launch ceremony.
The government wants to ensure that "New Zealand is a place where everyone feels safe, valued, heard, and has a sense of belonging," Radhakrishnan said.
New Zealand's diversity is a source of strength and "we must ensure we take steps to become even more inclusive so that diversity can thrive", she said.
The government committed to establishing the new Ministry last December, as part of its response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the attack on Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019, according to the Minister.
The Ministry will continue to deliver the functions of the Office of Ethnic Communities, but will also look to build additional functions and influence across the public sector, she said.
"Many from our diverse ethnic communities have been calling for a Ministry for some time now," said Radhakrishnan.
There is a lot more needed to do to tackle the challenges many are facing in the labour market, education and health sectors and when accessing government services, she said.
"Some have also raised the need to address the discrimination that has led to the under-representation of these communities at various levels of leadership," she added.
-
Rest of Asia
New Zealand launches new ministry for ethnic...
Government wants to ensure that New Zealand is a place where everyone ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Trump Organisation's finance chief surrenders ...
Allen Weisselberg expected to be charged with evasion of taxes on... READ MORE
-
Europe
Look: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess...
The brothers described their mother’s strength and character in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta variant casts shadow over EU...
EU governments are weighing the public desire for a much-needed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark the...
The summer festival will run until September 4. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Canadians mark national day reflecting on...
Consul-General attends Canada Day event in Dubai, tells compatriots... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews