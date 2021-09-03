Rest of Asia
New Zealand: Attacker shot dead after injuring people at mall

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on September 3, 2021

'Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured people'


New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured several people in a serious incident unfolding at a mall in the city of Auckland, they said on Friday.

"Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people," they said in a statement.

"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene."




