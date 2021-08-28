Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

New attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: Biden

AFP/Washington
Filed on August 28, 2021
Afghans, hoping to leave Afghanistan, queue at the main entrance gate of Kabul airport. — AFP

US President says US drone strike targeting Daesh group was not the last


US military commanders believe that another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” President Joe Biden warned on Saturday.

After a briefing from his national security team, Biden said in a statement that a US drone strike targeting the Daesh-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s carnage at the airport, was “not the last”.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210828&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829123&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 