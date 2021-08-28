New attack on Kabul airport 'highly likely' in 24-36 hours: Biden

US President says US drone strike targeting Daesh group was not the last

US military commanders believe that another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” President Joe Biden warned on Saturday.

After a briefing from his national security team, Biden said in a statement that a US drone strike targeting the Daesh-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s carnage at the airport, was “not the last”.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said.