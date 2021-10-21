Nepal, India flooding kills over 150, destroys homes
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure.
The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly-hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state’s disaster management department told Reuters.
In Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, the town’s main lake broke its banks, submerging the main thoroughfare and damaging bridges and rail tracks. And rescuers from India’s paramilitary National Disaster Response Force were evacuating residents from communities hit by landslides.
India’s federal interior minister Amit Shah is set to survey affected areas on Thursday.
Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.
In neighbouring Nepal, at least 77 people have died.
India’s annual monsoon rains usually run from June to September.
-
Rest of Asia
Nepal, India flooding kills over 150, destroys...
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains READ MORE
-
Entertainment
India: Mumbai High Court to hear Aryan Khan's...
The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's plea had previously... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Meghan Markle pushes Congress for paid family ...
Wife of UK's Prince Harry confesses to feeling 'overwhelmed' by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US residents can now choose booster jab ...
Food and Drug Administration also approves Moderna, Johnson & Johnson ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India issues revised guidelines for...
Travellers from certain specified countries have been identified for... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
The carrier has cancelled routes to and from the destination till... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India to celebrate 1 billion jabs with...
Prime Minister Modi congratulates 'Indian science' as nation 'scripts ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Nepal, India flooding kills over 150, destroys...
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains READ MORE
News
Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end