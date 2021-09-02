Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan: UK foreign secretary Raab

Reuters/Doha
Filed on September 2, 2021

(Reuters)

Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.


British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.

Raab was speaking in Qatar after meeting the Qatari foreign minister. Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their commitment to a more inclusive government.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210813&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819701&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 