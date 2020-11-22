Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Nawaz Sharif's mother passes away in London

APP/Dubai
Filed on November 22, 2020

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar in a tweet said that Begum Akhtar had been staying with Nawaz Sharif in London since February.

The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar, died in London on Sunday after protracted illness. She was 90.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar in a tweet said that Begum Akhtar had been staying with Nawaz Sharif in London since February. Her second son, Shahbaz Sharif, was under imprisonment in the country.

Sharif’s daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed about the death of her grandmother during a Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed their grief on demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

In their separate condolence messages, both sympathised with the bereaved family.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201211&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219782&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 