Nawaz Sharif's mother passes away in London

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar in a tweet said that Begum Akhtar had been staying with Nawaz Sharif in London since February.

The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar, died in London on Sunday after protracted illness. She was 90.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar in a tweet said that Begum Akhtar had been staying with Nawaz Sharif in London since February. Her second son, Shahbaz Sharif, was under imprisonment in the country.



Api jee Passed away

Sharif’s daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed about the death of her grandmother during a Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed their grief on demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

In their separate condolence messages, both sympathised with the bereaved family.