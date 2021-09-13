N Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile
The missiles flew 1,500km before hitting their targets and falling into the country’s territorial waters
North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation.
The missiles flew 1,500km before hitting their targets and falling into the country’s territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday, KCNA said.
The development of the missiles provides “strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military manoeuvres of the hostile forces,” KCNA said.
The reclusive North has long accused the United States and South Korea of “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.
Talks aimed at dismantling the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.
-
Rest of Asia
N Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile
The missiles flew 1,500km before hitting their targets and falling... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul flag shop running since Soviet era retools...
Honarwer's flag shop in Kabul documents Afghanistan’s turbulent ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Girl consumes rat poison after quarrel...
After quarrel, the girl consumed the poison in front of her brother READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa’s president loosens...
The country would move down one level in a five-tier system of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued