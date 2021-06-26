Mystery customer tips restaurant staff over Dh58,000 on Dh136 bill
The owner and staff thought the amount was a mistake when they first saw the receipt.
Staff at a US bar were dumbfounded when a generous unidentified customer tipped them $16,000 (approx. Dh58,768).
According to NBC Boston, the man had ordered just over $37 (approx. Dh136) worth food — two chilli dogs, fried pickle chips and a few cocktails — at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry in New Hampshire, Massachusetts.
The restaurant staff and owner first thought the 42,183 per cent tip was a mistake. However the man, whose identity has not been released, assured them it wasn’t.
“He’s kind of a mystery man,” said bartender Michelle McCudden. “I’ve been doing this a very long time and I never thought anything like this would happen to me.”
The restaurant staff ended up splitting the massive tip evenly among them all.
“We went up and we thanked him,” McCudden said. “It’s just been a really rough year for all of us.
“For someone to do something like that really restored my faith in humanity. He just said that we work really hard and he wanted to do something nice and he just really wanted us to have it.”
