Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Each corruption charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Myanmar’s junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said Friday, adding to a raft of ongoing cases that could see her jailed for decades.
Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since she and her elected government were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal crackdown on dissent.
The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is currently on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions during polls her party won in a landslide last year, illegally importing walkie talkies and sedition.
She will face a new trial on four charges of corruption beginning on October 1 in the capital Naypyidaw, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
Each corruption charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.
The ongoing trials were delayed for two months as Myanmar grappled with a coronavirus surge and only resumed this week, with Suu Kyi skipping the first day on health grounds.
Journalists have been barred from all proceedings so far.
The junta has also charged her for accepting illegal payments of gold and violating a colonial-era secrecy law, although these are yet to come to court.
Her National League for Democracy government was deposed by the military for alleged voter fraud during the 2020 polls, in which it trounced a political party aligned with the generals.
A nationwide uprising and ongoing unrest has paralysed the economy of the Southeast Asian nation.
More than 1,100 people have been killed and over 8,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.
The military says the toll is much lower.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said last month that elections would be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the military’s initial one-year timeline announced days after the coup.
-
Rest of Asia
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for...
Each corruption charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. READ MORE
-
News
5 Malayam actors who received the UAE's Golden...
With the 10-year visa, the UAE aims to attract and retain the... READ MORE
-
World
‘Ebola is defeated’, announces man...
Jean-Jacques Muyembe, 79, says vaccines and medical treatments have... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Mystery tarballs clog Mumbai’s beaches
Mumbaikars grapple with ecological hazards as officials are clueless... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL ticket prices announced, fans return to UAE...
Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces ...
The vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in a... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
Residents can travel to more countries now as borders reopen. READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Meet the top five bowlers of the season
The franchises will pin on their bowling hopes on these five in UAE. READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
UAE: Indian tourist, 32, suffers massive heart attack in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19