Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall causes water-logging, local trains hit
The BMC is on an alert mode and the water levels of Mothi River are being monitored.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) hitting road and rail traffic, though flight operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was normal.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Water-logging was reported from chronic spots of Dadar, Parel, Wadala, Sion, besides low-lying areas in Malad, Santacruz, Dahisar.
Mumbai | Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xp8hZDA6TJ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
While the suburban services on the Central Railway were hit badly with delays of over 30-minutes due to speed restrictions, Western Railway traffic has not been affected.
Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted. pic.twitter.com/If8JMzkRzh— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
K.S. Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune shared the latest satellite images at 8.30 a.m. indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane leading to some very intense spells in the last 3-4 hours.
He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.
The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation is on an alert mode and the water levels of Mothi River are being monitored.
The entire North Konkan area comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad which comprise the MMR is getting heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Chunabhatti railway station as the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged. pic.twitter.com/EJdpTYJ8QZ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
The BMC said in the past 24 hours till 8am (Friday), the city received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs, and it continues to pour since daybreak on Friday.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Wadala— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wPgOZUukms
The BMC has forecast more rains for the day including isolated spells of heavy showers.
