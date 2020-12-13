Mumbai Police nabs Republic TV CEO in TRP scam
He is the 13th person to be arrested in the alleged TRP scam.
In another swoop, the Mumbai Police arrested the CEO of Republic TV Vikas Khanchandani in connection with the ongoing probe into the TRP scam case, officials said on Sunday.
He is the 13th person to be arrested in the alleged TRP scam in which at least three television channels, including Republic TV were named by the police.
However, Republic TV on Sunday termed the arrest as 'illegal', saying he was nabbed from his home around 3 a.m. without serving proper papers.
Khanchandani is likely to be produced before a holiday court later in the day, even as Republic TV initiated a campaign demanding his release soon after his arrest.
The channel said: "Republic TV issues national appeal for courts to intervene to stop attacks on an independent news organization" with a hashtag, #FreeRepublicCEONow.
The channel said that Khanchandani has already been summoned in the past and subject to interrogation of over 100 hours by the Mumbai Police, and termed it as 'targeting' of the Republic TV.
