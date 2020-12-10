Rest of Asia
Mukesh Ambani, Nita become grandparents as Akash and Shloka welcome baby boy

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on December 10, 2020

(PTI)

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on Thursday became grandparents after their eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka were blessed with a baby boy.

"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25.

The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.

"The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.




