Mukesh Ambani, Nita become grandparents as Akash and Shloka welcome baby boy
Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on Thursday became grandparents after their eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka were blessed with a baby boy.
"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25.
The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.
"The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families." Both mother and son are doing well, it added.
-
Rest of Asia
Mukesh Ambani, Nita become grandparents as Akash...
Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Newly-wed woman, 8 others test Covid ...
A medical camp has been set up in the village to test other people... READ MORE
-
Americas
First woman, next man on moon will come from...
The space agency is aiming for a moon landing by 2024 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UN chief Guterres says will take Covid-19 vaccine ...
Antonio Guterres says vaccination for him is a "moral obligation"... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews