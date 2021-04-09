MS Dhoni to produce animated spy series

The 'seven' in the title reflects the number on his jersey in one-day matches.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will launch India’s first animated spy series, Captain 7 — the first of which will be based on him.

A joint venture between the cricketer, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house, and Black White Orange (BWO) Brands, it is claimed to be the first ‘animated spy universe’ in India.

The 'seven' in the title reflects the number on Dhoni’s jersey in one-day matches.

"The concept and story is great,” remarked the former skipper. “It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket.” Sakshi has said ‘Captain 7’ will be full of adventure.

The show, at the pre-production stage now will be released in 2022.

According to Bhavik Vora, founder and CEO, BWO, the vision of the partnership is “to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.”