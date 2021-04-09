- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
MS Dhoni to produce animated spy series
The 'seven' in the title reflects the number on his jersey in one-day matches.
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will launch India’s first animated spy series, Captain 7 — the first of which will be based on him.
ALSO READ:
>> IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's new monk avatar goes viral
A joint venture between the cricketer, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house, and Black White Orange (BWO) Brands, it is claimed to be the first ‘animated spy universe’ in India.
The 'seven' in the title reflects the number on Dhoni’s jersey in one-day matches.
"The concept and story is great,” remarked the former skipper. “It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket.” Sakshi has said ‘Captain 7’ will be full of adventure.
The show, at the pre-production stage now will be released in 2022.
According to Bhavik Vora, founder and CEO, BWO, the vision of the partnership is “to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.”
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch