More US citizens, Afghans evacuated from Kabul after deadline
US is planning to vaccinate all evacuees arriving from Afghanistan
The US on Friday facilitated the departure of 21 US citizens and 11 Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) from Afghanistan.
“As part of our ongoing commitment, today we facilitated the departure from Afghanistan of 21 US citizens and 11 Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs),” said a press statement of Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.
The Department assisted two US citizens and 11 LPRs to depart from Afghanistan via an overland route.
“We provided guidance to them, worked to facilitate their safe passage, and Embassy officials greeted them once they had crossed the border,” added the statement.
Additionally, another Qatar charter flight departed Kabul with 19 US citizens aboard. 44 seats were offered to US citizens, not all of them chose to travel.
“We are deeply grateful to the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating limited operations at Kabul International Airport and helping to ensure the safety of these flights,” said Blinken.
He also reiterated that the US will fulfil its commitment towards US citizens, LPRs, and Afghans.
“We will be relentless in helping them depart Afghanistan if they choose to do so,” added Blinken.
Friday’s evacuations came one day after the Taliban allowed a flight carrying about 200 Americans and other foreign nationals to fly out of Kabul, US and Qatari officials said on Thursday.
US is also planning to vaccinate all the people who are arriving in the US under Operation Allies Mission.
Operation Allies Mission has been undertaken by the US in a bid to evacuate US partners, US permanent residents in Afghanistan along vulnerable Afghans including women and children after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
On August 31, the US forces left Afghanistan, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America’s longest war.
-
Tennis
Djokovic set to create history at US Open
One more victory will give Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
-
Football
Football legend Pele remains in ICU, feeling a...
The Brazilian footballer underwent surgery for a suspected colon... READ MORE
-
World
US honours 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to stop at all of the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Morocco king appoints Aziz Akhannouch as new PM
Akhannouch hails election results as a victory for democracy READ MORE
-
World
US honours 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to stop at all of the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic set to create history at US Open
One more victory will give Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents