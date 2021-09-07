Money Heist professor in Pakistan? Netflix show's fans spot lookalike; photo goes viral

Undoubtedly one of the best-loved characters in the series, the uncanny resemblance has only added to the current hype across the globe

It sure seems to be raining doppelgangers these days.

First, it was Jennifer Aniston lookalike Lisa Tranel who went viral on TikTok for lip-syncing Friends character Rachel's lines in a clip from the beloved TV show.

Then, patrol lieutenant Eric Fields got a shoutout from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson himself for his striking resemblance to the action star.

Now, Money Heist fans believe they've found a lookalike of 'The Professor’ in Pakistan.

Complete with signature glasses and beard, the striking resemblance to web series character Sergio — aka The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte — has had fans in a tizzy ever since the photo first emerged on social media.

The photo, reportedly from a kirana or small medical store in Pakistan, depicts the doppelgänger busy at work.

“We all know where the planning took place,” reads the caption of the post that now has over 4,300 likes and 500 retweets.

We all know where planning took place pic.twitter.com/wnJhqrPmtO — Broisokay (@sunamreeki) September 4, 2021

Crime thriller Money Heist is a Spanish series that has won hearts ever since its first season in 2017. The hype has been building in recent weeks, as fans eagerly awaited Part 1 of the final season, which released earlier this week and is currently trending on Netflix.

The show is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo, and the final part of the season is slated for release in December this year.