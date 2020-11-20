Modi holds meeting with his key ministers over Nagrota encounter

Government sources said a major attack was being planned on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting Friday with his Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and the top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.

According to government sources it was found that the terrorists were planning a major attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Four suspected JEM terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in a gun battle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday morning.

The 26/11 attacks took place in Mumbai in 2008. A LeT team carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in the city lasting over four days. At least 174 people reportedly died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded.