Modi holds meeting with his key ministers over Nagrota encounter
Government sources said a major attack was being planned on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting Friday with his Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and the top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.
According to government sources it was found that the terrorists were planning a major attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Four suspected JEM terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in a gun battle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday morning.
The 26/11 attacks took place in Mumbai in 2008. A LeT team carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in the city lasting over four days. At least 174 people reportedly died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded.
-
Europe
Colleagues defend “kind” UK minister...
Johnson asked officials in March to carry out the inquiry to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Australian minister says war crimes report made...
Linda Reynolds: I got the report two weeks ago and it made me... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Modi holds meeting with his key ministers over...
Government sources said a major attack was being planned on the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Qatar reports 239 new Covid-19 cases,...
There are 2,739 active cases in the country, of which 408 are under... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews