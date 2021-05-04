Rest of Asia
Mexico City bridge collapses with train on it, 13 dead

AFP, AP/Mexico City
Filed on May 4, 2021 | Last updated on May 4, 2021 at 09.32 am

A section of elevated metro tracks in the Mexican capital collapsed on Monday as a train was passing


An overpass in Mexico City’s metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City’s civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico’s capital, which happened at 10:30pm local time.

The accident happened on the metro’s Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area where at least one broken train could be seen along with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage.

