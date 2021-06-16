Mauritius to open for international travel on July 15
Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The island nation of Mauritius will open up for international travellers starting July 15.
The popular tourist destination will be opening up in phases, with the first phase -- July 15 to September 30 -- open for vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort stay.
Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach. If guests stay over 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the island's attractions. However, for shorter stays, they may leave the resort earlier and travel back home.
Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They must undergo a PCR test between 5 and 7 days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island. Travellers will also have a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day 7 and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.
For Phase 2, which begins on October 1, vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.
Unvaccinated travellers will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both Phases 1 and 2 until further notice.
