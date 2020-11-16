Man who threw acid on woman, tried to burn her alive, arrested
Maharashtra Home Minister issues directions for case to be tried in fast-track court.
A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and attempted to burn her alive using petrol in Neknoor area of Beed district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the incident took place on November 13, after which the woman was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has taken cognisance of the matter and issued directions for the matter to be tried in a fast-track court. He also informed that the accused has been arrested in the case.
Police had earlier registered an FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and deployed a team to probe the matter.
“The accused has been arrested. Directions have been given that the matter be tried in a fast-track court so that the guilty be given strictest of punishment. I am personally looking into the matter,” Deshmukh tweeted.
