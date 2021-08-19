Man threatening to detonate bomb near US Capitol surrenders
The suspect had been live streaming on social media from his truck parked next to the Library of Congress.
A man in a pickup truck who threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol has surrendered, police said Thursday, ending an hours-long standoff.
"Shortly after we delivered the telephone, he got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.
The suspect, an apparent right-wing extremist, had been live streaming on social media from his truck parked next to the Library of Congress, assailing President Joe Biden and Democrats, warning of a "revolution," and complaining about the US government and its policy in Afghanistan.
-
Rest of Asia
Man threatening to detonate bomb near US Capitol...
The suspect had been live streaming on social media from his truck... READ MORE
-
Long Reads
Culture wars on Britain's colonial past
As diversity increasingly defines contemporary Britain, more... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 7 top cities likely to attain new realty...
Unprecedented rise in demand among aspiring homebuyers, predicts a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane
Zaki Anwari played for the national youth team. READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan committed to playing in T20 World...
Afghanistan's team will soon leave Kabul for Pakistan one-day series, ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane
Zaki Anwari played for the national youth team. READ MORE
-
News
AI is an accelerator of change in the UAE
Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced technologies... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse