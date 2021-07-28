Man snatches woman’s earrings to fund birthday celebration

The goldsmith to whom he sold the jewellery is on the run, according to police.

A 31-year-old junior engineer was arrested for allegedly snatching the gold earrings of a woman in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area and selling them to meet expenses for his birthday celebrations, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohit Gautam alias Love, is a resident of Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, they said.

On Friday, a case was registered at Mansarovar Park police station regarding the snatching of gold earrings of a woman by a man on a bike.

During the investigation, police checked over 30 CCTV footages and traced the escape route of the snatcher.

In the footages, police developed some snapshots in which the snatcher was seen with a mask on his face, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no registration number on both the number plates of the vehicle.

On Sunday, police intercepted a motorcycle of the same features with blank number plates and apprehended Gautam, the officer said.

During interrogation, Gautam disclosed that he snatched the gold earrings of the woman to celebrate his birthday on Sunday as he was running out of money, they said.

Gautam said he had sold the earrings to a goldsmith, who police say is on the run.