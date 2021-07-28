Man snatches woman’s earrings to fund birthday celebration
The goldsmith to whom he sold the jewellery is on the run, according to police.
A 31-year-old junior engineer was arrested for allegedly snatching the gold earrings of a woman in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area and selling them to meet expenses for his birthday celebrations, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Mohit Gautam alias Love, is a resident of Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, they said.
On Friday, a case was registered at Mansarovar Park police station regarding the snatching of gold earrings of a woman by a man on a bike.
During the investigation, police checked over 30 CCTV footages and traced the escape route of the snatcher.
In the footages, police developed some snapshots in which the snatcher was seen with a mask on his face, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no registration number on both the number plates of the vehicle.
On Sunday, police intercepted a motorcycle of the same features with blank number plates and apprehended Gautam, the officer said.
During interrogation, Gautam disclosed that he snatched the gold earrings of the woman to celebrate his birthday on Sunday as he was running out of money, they said.
Gautam said he had sold the earrings to a goldsmith, who police say is on the run.
-
Finance
Murabaha: UAE banks raise $350 million for...
Originally mandated to raise $200 million, the syndication facility... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate...
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Supreme Court dismisses Kerala...
The apex court ruled that all accused have to face trial. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Hand sanitiser severely damages child's eye
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Dubai's Global Village announces new VIP...
The Global Village’s VIP entrance will be revamped before the... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder