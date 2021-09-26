Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily

The woman has said she hopes to continue her marriage and lead a happy life with her husband

In a bizarre incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has allegedly sought a divorce because his wife does not take bath daily.

This issue came to light after the woman filed a complaint with the women’s protection cell in an attempt to save her marriage.

“A woman gave us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the pretext of not bathing every day. We are providing counselling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage,” said a counsellor working with the Women Protection Cell, News18 reported.

The counsellor added that the man is firm with his decision of wanting a divorce and has also submitted an application seeking help for the same. In the petition, the man said that the couple has been embroiled in daily verbal spats because of the issue.

The Women Protection Cell said it is trying to counsel the man on the grounds that this is a minor issue that can be solved. “We are also trying to make him understand that their divorce can affect the upbringing of their child,” the counsellor added.

ALSO READ:

>> Indian man accused of rape must wash women’s clothes for 6 months to get bail

According to the unit, the woman has said she hopes to continue her marriage and lead a happy life with her husband.

The duo has been given time to think about the divorce.

They have been married for two years and share a one-year-old child together.