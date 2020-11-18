Rest of Asia
Man fined for riding with nine children on bike

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 18, 2020
Alamy photo for illustrative purpose

Police charge man for violating the city’s traffic laws and endangering lives.

A man has been fined for violating traffic laws and riding bike with nine children in the Pakistani city of Lahore.

The city’s traffic police fined the man, Ibrar, 300 Pakistani rupees (Dh7) for putting the children’s lives in danger, according to Pakistani media reports.

In total, 10 people were riding the bike – nine children and Ibrar.

The incident reportedly took place in the city’s famous Anarkali Bazaar when traffic warden Mudassar Hussain stopped Ibrar for violating the city’s traffic laws and endangering children’s lives. Ibrar is a resident of the city’s Old Town area.

Motorcycles are the most common mode of transport for the South Asian country’s lower middle class, which make up the largest portion of its population.

Riding with a pillion is a common sight in the country due to the affordability factor.




