Man dressed as Superman gets hit by bus as he pretends to stop it with his hands

Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade walked away from accident unscathed

In a bizarre incident in Brazil, a comedian, dressed as the DC Comics hero Superman, got knocked down by a bus as he attempts to show off his strength by halting a moving vehicle with his bare hands.

According to a report in the Mail Online, Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade got hit by the bus while trying to show off his 'superman' strength.

The 35-year-old comedian, who prefers to be called Superman, was dressed in a superhero’ outfit while he filmed himself halting the bus. The video shows him standing in the middle of the road, with a microphone in one hand, as pretends to stop the bus that's rushing towards him. It appears that the vehicle touches Luiz after which he stumbles a bit, and walks away calmly.

Despite attempting the bizarre stunt, Luiz appeared to be unscathed after the collision. He later admitted that he miscalculated the distance and ended up being knocked away by the bus.

The accident, he said, was completely his fault. “I take responsibility for everything. I went to the bus company so that the driver would not be penalised. There was no problem with the brakes. He did what he could and I acted wrong,” Luiz was stated as saying in the report.