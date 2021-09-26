Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Man dies after guzzling 1.5 litres of carbonated drink in 10 minutes

Web report/Beijing
Filed on September 26, 2021
Photo: Alamy

He was believed to have no underlying health issues

A Chinese man has reportedly died after gulping down a 1.5 litre soft drink bottle in 10 minutes to help him cool off on a hot day.

The 22-year-old’s rapid consumption of the fizzy beverage led to a fatal build-up of gas inside his body. Six hours after consumption, he was forced to go to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing after experiencing severe pain and a swollen stomach, the Daily Mail reported.

Guzzling the carbonated drink so quickly caused lethal damage, according to doctors who detailed the case in the Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology journal.

The young man was believed to have no underlying health issues. However, tests conducted revealed an elevated heart rate, low blood pressure and rapid breathing.

A CT scan further showed that he had pneumatosis, which is an abnormal presence of gas in his portal vein that provides blood to the liver, as well as in his intestinal wall.

This, in turn, reportedly led to hepatic ischemia, also known as “shock liver”, a type of injury caused by low oxygen supply to the organ.

ALSO READ:

>> Euro 2020: 'Drink water', Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at press conference

The Daily Mail further reported that the medical staff tried immediately to save the man by attempting to release the gas from his digestive system. The patient was provided medications to protect his liver and to help stabilise other organs in order to prevent further damage.

Blood reports revealed that the man had damaged his liver seriously. He passed away after his condition worsened despite 18 hours of treatment.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210926&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929320&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 