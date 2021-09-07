Man creates portrait using 600 mobile phones for Mammootty on 70th birthday
The unique portrait was created to gift the actor as he also completed 50 years in the film industry
A 20-feet-long portrait, made of hundreds of mobile phones and its accessories, has been created for Malayalam actor Mammootty by a fan on his 70th birthday.
The unique portrait was created to gift the actor as he also completed 50 years in the film industry.
The portrait of the actor has been placed at Thrissur Kbees Durbar Convention centre. According to the artist DaVinci Suresh, the portrait is 20 feet big made by using 600 mobile phones and 6,000 mobile accessories.
“This is a gift to actor Mammootty on his birthday and completion of 50 years in the industry by Anas, a mobile shop owner. This convention centre has arranged the required space to create this artwork. I have completed the work with the help of staff from Anas’s shop,” said the artist.
“By creating this portrait using mobile phones and accessories, he has proven his skills of creating artwork using any material,” said Babu, owner of Kbees Durbar Convention centre.
Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the actor through his Twitter account. He said that Mammootty has lifted Malayalam cinema to the heights of glory throughout his stupendous career and that has always been an inspiration to all.
“Dear Mammootty, wish you a very happy birthday! You have lifted Malayalam cinema to the heights of glory through your stupendous career and that has always been an inspiration to all. Hope your artistic quest would unveil new treasures for us. Wish you all the best! @mammukka” tweeted Vijayan.
The Malayalam actor Mammootty turns 70 today and has also completed 50 years of his contribution to the film industry.
