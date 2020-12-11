Man commits suicide after killing wife, 3 children
Man left note saying he was taking the extreme step due to marital dispute.
In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man strangulated his wife and three children to death and then committed suicide police said.
The incident took place in the Parikshitgarh area on Thursday evening.
A suicide note written by the man, identified as Rashid, was found in the house. The note said he was taking the extreme step due to marital dispute.
The bodies of the wife and children were found on the bed while the husband was found hanging from the ceiling fan.
There were strangulation marks around the necks of the wife and three children.
According to reports, Rashid Ahmad, 37, and his wife Rihana, 35, were married in 2013. This was Rashid's second marriage and Rihana's third marriage.
Their two sons, Afaan, 10, and Haider 7 were from Rashid's first marriage and Ayat, 4, was the couple's daughter.
SHO Parikshitgarh police station, Anand Mishra, told reporters that it appears that Rashid first strangulated his wife and then the three children. He then committed suicide by hanging himself.
In his suicide note, Rashid has said that his family that includes five brothers, should not be harassed.
Rashid worked as a driver and a part-time welder.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and necessary investigations were underway.
-
Americas
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time 'Person of ...
The two made history on November 7 when they beat Trump in a bitter... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US experts vote to approve Pfizer vaccine
US government advisory panel concludes the vaccine is safe and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man commits suicide after killing wife, 3 children
Man left note saying he was taking the extreme step due to marital... READ MORE
-
Veteran Indian politician Ram Lal Rahi dies after ...
He was 82. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews