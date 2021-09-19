Man booked for marrying minor girl in Kerala
Child marriage in India is a crime that brings a punishment of five years imprisonment or Dh50,000 fine
India’s Kerala Police registered a case against a 25-year-old man and parents of a minor girl in Malappuram in connection with a case of child marriage.
The case was registered at Karuvarakundu police station on Saturday after police got secret information regarding the child marriage. The marriage was held a week back.
Speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector Manoj Parayatta said: “We have recorded the statement of the minor girl. Police registered a case against the parents of the girl, husband and the Muslim cleric who conducted the marriage among others. A detailed probe is underway and arrest will be made after collecting all evidence.”
“Child marriage is a serious offence that will attract a punishment of five years imprisonment or Rs10 lakh (Dh50,000) fine. Those abetting the marriage which may include the guests who participated in the marriage, caterers and videographers can be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,” he said.
Parayatta stressed that strict action will be taken against those who are involved.
“Police will take strict action against those involved in the incident. Also, we have urged the public to inform us about any similar incidents so that it can be prevented,” he added.
-
Rest of Asia
Man booked for marrying minor girl in Kerala
Child marriage in India is a crime that brings a punishment of five... READ MORE
-
World
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying...
Texas officials block a dam from where migrants walk into the US as... READ MORE
-
Americas
Search resumes for man whose girlfriend...
The search for Brian Laundrie resumed at the more than 24,000-acre (9,... READ MORE
-
Europe
Volcano erupts on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean...
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on... READ MORE
-
Education
Reading challenge winners to be announced tomorrow
The event will also be graced by the presence of Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Sharjah: Guidelines for social...
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Rare orchid named after Sheikha Fatima
The pavilion is considered to be one of the greenest pavilions at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents rush to get booster shot before...
Once the deadline passes, residents without a booster shot will see a ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies