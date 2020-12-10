Man beaten to death in India for touching food
The man was beaten because he had touched the food at a feast.
A Dalit man died after allegedly being beaten up by two youths for touching food at a feast in Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.
Before he succumbed to his injuries, victim Devraj Anuragi told his family members that he was beaten because he had touched the food at a feast.
“A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt is on to nab the accused,” said Samir Saurabh, a police official.
According to the police official, the victim was approached by two men — Rohit Soni and Santosh Pal and asked to join them for food and drinks.
Two hours later, they dropped him home in a beaten-up state.
“Anuragi told his family that Soni and Pal had beaten him up because he had touched their food. Bruises were found on his back. He succumbed to his injuries soon after,” Saurabh told the media.
He added that teams have been told to search for the accused persons who are currently absconding.
“It is too early to say for sure if this incident has to do with caste or untouchability. Further investigation is underway,” the police official added.
