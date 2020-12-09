Man beaten to death at wedding function after DJ refuses to play song
A group of youths demanded that a Sapna Chaudhary song be played but the DJ expressed his inability to do so.
A young man was allegedly beaten to death at a wedding function after the DJ turned down a request to play a Sapna Chaudhary song.
The incident took place at a marriage hall in Bulandshahr under Kotwali police circle, late on Monday night.
The man was admitted to a medical facility where he died during treatment on Tuesday.
According to reports, some youths were dancing at a wedding when they demanded that the DJ play a song of Sapna Chaudhary. When the DJ refused, they became violent and this led to a clash between two groups at the function.
The police have registered a case against four persons and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. The alleged accused have been detained for questioning and eye witnesses are being examined.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the deceased had tried to intervene during the clash and suffered a heart attack.
"Prima facie, it appears that he died due to cardiac arrest. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly," he said.
An eye-witness at the wedding claimed that a group of youths, in an inebriated condition, demanded that a Sapna Chaudhary song be played but the DJ expressed his inability to do so.
"As soon as the DJ said that he did not have the song, the youth got violent and began beating up the DJ and his support group. The victim was also beaten and he fell to the ground," the eyewitness said.
