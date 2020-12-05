Man arrested after killing three youths in three days
The accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three murders
A joint team of the crime units of Palam Vihar and Gurugram Sector-40 police stations have arrested a dreaded serial killer, who carried out consecutive murders on the night of November 24, 25 and 26, in Gurugram, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Muhammad Razi (22) of Araria district in Bihar. With the arrest of Razi, the police claim to solve three murder mysteries.
According to the police, the accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three murders.
"The culprit was arrested from the Iffco Chowk on Thursday after specific inputs received by the investigation team. The accused has admitted that he had brutally murdered three youths here on the night of November 24, 25 and 26," said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.
A body was found in the Sector-29 police station on November 24 while another body was found from a park near Jharsa village on Delhi-Jaipur highway on November 25 and a headless body of a youth was found in the bushes of Sector-47 on November 26.
The head of the body found in the bushes was recovered by the police on Friday.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to search his targets and insisted them to drink liquor with him. After that, he used to murder to rob their belongings.
The accused was produced before a local court on Friday which sent him on police remand for further investigation, the police said.
-
Rest of Asia
Man arrested after killing three youths in three...
The accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three... READ MORE
-
World
Kuwait election: Voting starts amid pandemic
Special polling stations set in each electoral district for voters... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Protesting farmers to hold talks with Indian govt ...
During fourth round of talks, farmers suggested the government to... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Trump also ordered major troop reductions in Iraq and Afghanistan... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews