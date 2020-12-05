Man arrested after killing three youths in three days

The accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three murders

A joint team of the crime units of Palam Vihar and Gurugram Sector-40 police stations have arrested a dreaded serial killer, who carried out consecutive murders on the night of November 24, 25 and 26, in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Razi (22) of Araria district in Bihar. With the arrest of Razi, the police claim to solve three murder mysteries.

According to the police, the accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three murders.

"The culprit was arrested from the Iffco Chowk on Thursday after specific inputs received by the investigation team. The accused has admitted that he had brutally murdered three youths here on the night of November 24, 25 and 26," said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.

A body was found in the Sector-29 police station on November 24 while another body was found from a park near Jharsa village on Delhi-Jaipur highway on November 25 and a headless body of a youth was found in the bushes of Sector-47 on November 26.

The head of the body found in the bushes was recovered by the police on Friday.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to search his targets and insisted them to drink liquor with him. After that, he used to murder to rob their belongings.

The accused was produced before a local court on Friday which sent him on police remand for further investigation, the police said.