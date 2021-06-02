Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Man appears in court in burqa to obtain pre-arrest bail

Web report/Lahore
Filed on June 2, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes only): Reuters

Police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.


Police in the city of Lahore in Pakistan have arrested a man who appeared in court in a burqa to seek interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case.

The accused, Sarfaraz, was arrested following his suspicious appearance, ARY News reported.

Sarfaraz had reportedly contracted a freewill marriage with a girl in Lahore. The bride’s parents, however, filed a complaint against him of kidnapping their daughter.

The accused told police that he decided to appear in court in a burqa to avoid any clash with the girl’s family and avoid arrest.

The police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210602&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609830&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 