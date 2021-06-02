- EVENTS
Man appears in court in burqa to obtain pre-arrest bail
Police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.
Police in the city of Lahore in Pakistan have arrested a man who appeared in court in a burqa to seek interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case.
The accused, Sarfaraz, was arrested following his suspicious appearance, ARY News reported.
Sarfaraz had reportedly contracted a freewill marriage with a girl in Lahore. The bride’s parents, however, filed a complaint against him of kidnapping their daughter.
The accused told police that he decided to appear in court in a burqa to avoid any clash with the girl’s family and avoid arrest.
The police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.
Rest of Asia
