Man appears in court in burqa to obtain pre-arrest bail

Police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.

Police in the city of Lahore in Pakistan have arrested a man who appeared in court in a burqa to seek interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case.

The accused, Sarfaraz, was arrested following his suspicious appearance, ARY News reported.

Sarfaraz had reportedly contracted a freewill marriage with a girl in Lahore. The bride’s parents, however, filed a complaint against him of kidnapping their daughter.

The accused told police that he decided to appear in court in a burqa to avoid any clash with the girl’s family and avoid arrest.

The police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.