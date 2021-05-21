- EVENTS
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes China's Qinghai
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The epicenter of the quake was about 523 kilometers (325 miles) west southwest of Lanzhou, China, which has a population of over 2.6 million, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Qinghai is a sparsely populated province located on the northeastern part of the Tibetan Plateau.
