Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes China's Qinghai

Reuters/Beijing
Filed on May 21, 2021

(Alamy)

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.


An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was about 523 kilometers (325 miles) west southwest of Lanzhou, China, which has a population of over 2.6 million, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Qinghai is a sparsely populated province located on the northeastern part of the Tibetan Plateau.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210521&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529775&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 