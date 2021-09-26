Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

Reuters/Manila
Filed on September 26, 2021
Buildings are reflected beside docked boats in the waters of Manila's bay. — AP

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. Phivolcs also warned of possible damages and aftershocks

The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74km and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/rest-of-asia/malaysia-airlines-flight-forced-to-land-over-bomb-scare macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 