Madhya Pradesh sets up a 'cow cabinet'

State government forms a special ministers' panel to oversee the welfare of the bovine animals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government has decided to form a ‘Cow Cabinet’ for the protection of cows in the state. Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the ‘Cow Cabinet’, Chouhan announced.

The first meeting of the cow cabinet will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday lauded the chief minister's decision to form a ‘Cow Cabinet’ in the state and said it has presented an example of a new tradition in the country.

“Other parties, especially Congress, kept talking for 15 months but didn’t set up even 15 cow shelters. Madhya Pradesh has presented the example of a new tradition before the country, by forming Cow Cabinet,” said Mishra.