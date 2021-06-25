M C Josephine resigns as Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson after row over remarks
The video of the women panel chief’s behaviour on live TV has gone viral on the social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation.
A day after her alleged insensitive remarks kicked up a row in Kerala, the Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned on Friday, party sources said. Josephine had courted controversy when she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel on Wednesday, causing embarrassment to the ruling CPI(M).
Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.
Sources said she had been instructed by the party to tender her resignation.
“She will tender her resignation letter to the chief secretary soon,” a party source told PTI.
The opposition Congress and BJP had condemned her behaviour and sought her resignation.
Please go through the video and understand how Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine dealing with a poor woman who called her for help and how she is treated, Kerala model. pic.twitter.com/slqSoaB7AX— Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) June 24, 2021
Josephine, while attending the television show asked the woman, who alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law, if she had filed a police complaint against them.
When the woman replied in the negative, Josephine could be seen reacting angrily, and asked her to “suffer” for not approaching the police.
The tweet by @vijayanpinarayi deserves applause. But the statement by his handpicked Women's Commission chair (& CPM central committee member) is disgraceful: https://t.co/RKRi2Sibig Which is the real attitude of this CPM Govt? They owe an explanation to the women(&men)of Kerala. https://t.co/NkO6fpj68E— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021
The woman told her that she was married since 2014 and had no children and alleged she was constantly being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.
The video of the women panel chief’s behaviour on live TV has gone viral on the social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation, even from netizens with Left leaning, on her insensitive attitude.
Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), in a press statement, later expressed regret.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: No PCR test, quarantine for fully...
Travellers can stay up to 12 months after full vaccination. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian village reports zero Covid cases since...
More than half the residents are above 45. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia launches Sputnik Light vaccine into wide...
The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats eye international holidays
Many are not keen to travel to India over fears of becoming stranded... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 5 dead as assailants ambush security...
No one has claimed responsibility. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year