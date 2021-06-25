M C Josephine resigns as Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson after row over remarks

The video of the women panel chief’s behaviour on live TV has gone viral on the social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation.

A day after her alleged insensitive remarks kicked up a row in Kerala, the Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned on Friday, party sources said. Josephine had courted controversy when she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel on Wednesday, causing embarrassment to the ruling CPI(M).

Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.

Sources said she had been instructed by the party to tender her resignation.

“She will tender her resignation letter to the chief secretary soon,” a party source told PTI.

The opposition Congress and BJP had condemned her behaviour and sought her resignation.

Please go through the video and understand how Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine dealing with a poor woman who called her for help and how she is treated, Kerala model. pic.twitter.com/slqSoaB7AX — Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) June 24, 2021

Josephine, while attending the television show asked the woman, who alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law, if she had filed a police complaint against them.

When the woman replied in the negative, Josephine could be seen reacting angrily, and asked her to “suffer” for not approaching the police.

The tweet by @vijayanpinarayi deserves applause. But the statement by his handpicked Women's Commission chair (& CPM central committee member) is disgraceful: https://t.co/RKRi2Sibig Which is the real attitude of this CPM Govt? They owe an explanation to the women(&men)of Kerala. https://t.co/NkO6fpj68E — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021

The woman told her that she was married since 2014 and had no children and alleged she was constantly being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.

The video of the women panel chief’s behaviour on live TV has gone viral on the social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation, even from netizens with Left leaning, on her insensitive attitude.

Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), in a press statement, later expressed regret.